Pune: Woman falls off tractor, crushed to death under its rear wheel

A 45-year-old woman died after she fell off a tractor and was crushed under its wheels in Mohammadwadi area of Pune on Tuesday.

Police have identified the deceased as Nanda Yadav, a resident of Tarawade Vasti in Mohammadwadi. Officials from Wanawadi police station said that on Tuesday afternoon, Yadav and her husband Ashok had gone to a construction material supplier for some items they wanted to purchase for ground slab work they wanted to do at their home.

“Around Tuesday noon, the material they purchased was loaded on the trolley of the tractor. Her husband asked Yadav to accompany the tractor driver and decided to follow them on his bike. She sat on the seating arrangement made behind the tractor driver. On a patch of road behind Mohammadwadi police chowki, which has an upward slope, Yadav lost her balance due to a jerk generated by changing gears. She fell down and was crushed under the rear wheel of the tractor,” said Sub-Inspector Bholenath Ahiwale.

Police said Yadav sustained a severe injury on her chest. Her husband, who was following them, rushed her to a nearby hospital. She was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.