Pune: Woman duped of Rs 3.23 lakh in online gift fraud

An online fraudster claiming to be a doctor in a foreign country duped a woman in the city of Rs 3.23 lakh. The woman lodged the FIR in this case at Yerwada police station on Monday.

Police said the woman came in contact with the accused through an online application in September. She became friends with the accused, who identified himself as ‘Dr Oscar Harry’, based in a foreign country.

Police said the accused told the woman that he had sent a gift for her, but that the gift had been seized by Customs at the airport. He asked the woman to transfer money into a bank account as tax for releasing the gift.

The woman transferred Rs 3.23 lakh but never got the gift. When ‘Dr Harry’ asked her to transfer more money, she demanded her money back. The accused then broke off contact with her. After realising she had been cheated, the woman lodged a complaint with the police. The unidentified accused and his aides have been booked under sections 419, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.