Pune: Woman duped of Rs 11.76 lakh in online fraud

A 27-year-old woman has filed a complaint at Hadapsar police station against online fraudsters , who allegedly duped her of Rs 11.76 lakh, said police.

In her complaint, the woman, who works at a private firm, said fraudsters contacted her through email and mobile phone last year and told her a pharma company in England wanted “herbal ingredient odochiceara raw oil”, which is used for vaccination of animals.

They lured the complainant, saying the product was available in India and it was possible to earn profit by selling it to the UK-based company at double rate.

Fraudsters told her that she would get 60 per cent of the profit. They asked her to transfer Rs 11.76 lakh into different bank accounts for purchase of oil.

Police Inspector Hemraj Kumbhar said an offence has been lodged under sections of IPC and the IT Act.

