Pune: Woman duped of Rs 1.81 lakh after ordering shoes online

A 23-year-old woman in Pune lost Rs 1.81 lakh to a cyber fraudster after she placed an order for shoes online.

Police said the complainant woman placed an order for shoes online on July 9, 2021. However, she did not get the confirmation code for the deal. She called up the company’s customer care for the code. The fraudster who claimed to be a customer care executive noted her details and then asked her to submit the one-time password (OTP) sent on her number.

Soon after she shared the details, an amount of Rs 1,81,062 was withdrawn from her bank account without her consent.

The victim lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Kondhwa police station on Tuesday.

Police sub-inspector Samadhan Machale is investigating the case.