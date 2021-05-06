Pune: Woman drugged, robbed of valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh in bus

The 50-year-old victim, a resident of Sion Koliwada in Mumbai, has lodged an FIR in this connection at the Bundgarden police station.

A co-passenger allegedly gave sedatives to a woman travelling from Mumbai to Pune by a state transport bus and stole her valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

The 50-year-old victim, a resident of Sion Koliwada in Mumbai, has lodged an FIR in this connection at the Bundgarden police station.

The police said the complainant was travelling in a state transport bus from Dadar to Pune on April 28 when a woman co-passenger gave her a “pedha”, a sweet snack.

After eating it, the complainant started feeling dizzy. On reaching Pune, the co-passenger took the complainant to Sasoon hospital. She told the victim that she would have to do an x-ray as a part of her medical check-up. The co-passenger then allegedly took the victim’s bag containing Rs 11,500 cash and jewellery and fled the spot.

The police booked the accused under Sections 328 and 420 of the IPC.

The police are probing the case on the basis of the description of the accused given by the victim. Assistant Police Inspector Harish Thakur is investigating the case.