Pune: Woman consumes phenyl at police station after quarrel with husband

Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Police lodged an offence against the woman identified as Afreen Umar Shaikh, under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 25, 2021 5:48:36 pm
A 25-year-old woman tried to kill herself by consuming phenyl in the premises of Kondhwa police station Tuesday.

Police lodged an offence against the woman identified as Afreen Umar Shaikh, under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said Afreen, a resident of Kondhwa, had a quarrel with her husband Umar and the latter had come to the police station to lodge a complaint. Meanwhile, around 5.15pm, Afreen also came to the police station and consumed phenyl in front of the cops.

Police immediately rushed her to a hospital for treatment.

