Pune: Woman doctor accuses two male doctors of molesting her

The complainant and the accused doctors were hired by the agency currently running the facility. (Representational)

A woman doctor at the jumbo Covid facility in Pune has filed a police complaint against two male doctors at the facility alleging they molested her on several occasions in the last few days.

Police said the woman doctor alleged in her statement that the two male doctors were behaving with her in an indecent manner for a week and molested her on multiple occasions. An FIR was registered on Saturday. Officials from Shivajinagar police station declined to give more details. No arrest had been made till late Sunday night.

Shivajinagar police have booked the two doctors under IPC Section 354 pertaining to ‘Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty’. The complainant and the accused doctors were hired by the agency currently running the facility.

The jumbo Covid facility was caught in a controversy after relatives of a 33-year-old woman patient said she had gone missing after being discharged on September 5. The family was asked to pick her up on September 13. The woman, who according to family members has been suffering from psychiatric issues, was located in Pirangut area in the outskirts on Saturday.

Initially, the jumbo facility was run by Lifeline agency but following several complaints about the facilities and failure to provide proper treatment, its service was discontinued. Medbros agency is now handling the jumbo facility and senior civic officers have been posted round the clock to monitor its functioning and resolve citizens’ woes

