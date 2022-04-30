scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Pune: Woman dies in road accident

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 30, 2022 6:20:53 am
Pune road accident, Pune road accident death, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe vehicle that hit her fled from the spot soon after the accident.

A 28-year-old woman died in a road accident at Dukkar Khind in Warje on Wednesday. She has been identified as Priyanka Ankush Mahajan, a resident of Durvankur Srushti in Narhe.

Police said that Mahajan was riding a two-wheeler on Mumbai-Bangalore highway when an unidentified vehicle knocked her down at Dukkar Khind around 11 am.

The vehicle that hit her fled from the spot soon after the accident. Mahajan was taken to hospital by police.

However, she was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors. A case for negligent driving has been lodged at Warje police station on Thursday.

