Pune: Woman dies in fall from 4th floor, suicide suspected

A 26-year-old woman died after falling from the fourth floor of a residential building in Sinhagad Road area on Saturday morning.

Police suspect that the woman, Radhika Sasane (26), died by suicide. Probe is on to confirm the cause of the incident.

A case of accidental death has been lodged at the Sinhagad police station as per procedure and further investigation is on.

Police said Radhika lived with her husband at the building where the incident took place at 8.30 am.

Local residents alerted the police, who took Radhika to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.