Pune woman dies days after throat-slitting attack; ex-lover held

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A young woman in Pune died at a hospital on Thursday night, days after her estranged lover allegedly slit her throat, the police said.
The police have identified the deceased as Ujaladevi Dohare, 23, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was staying in Pune city along with her brother, a Zomato delivery boy, and his family.
The woman worked at a garment showroom in Phoenix Mall.
The police said the accused, identified as Dilip Rathod, 22, has been arrested based on the complaint of Bhagatsingh Dohare, the woman’s brother.
According to the police, Dohare received a video call from Ujaladevi at 8.38 pm on April 29 while he was in the Wadgaonsheri area for delivering a parcel.
When Bhagatsingh picked up the call, he saw Ujala in a pool of blood, and she asked him to rush home. On reaching his residence in Chandan Nagar, Bhagatsingh rushed Ujala to a hospital and alerted the police.
At the hospital, Bhagatsingh’s sister gave a statement to the police about the person who attacked her. As she was unable to speak due to the injury, she wrote the name of an individual named Dilip Rathod on the paper, the police said.
Investigation revealed that Rathod and Ujala had earlier worked together and were in an affair. But over the past few months, the relationship between the couple had strained, and Ujala was not responding to Rathod’s calls. Under the suspicion that Ujala would marry someone else, Rathod, in a fit of rage, slit Ujala’s throat with a blade-like weapon.
“Ujala succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Thursday night. The police would now press murder charges against the accused under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” senior police inspector Nilesh Badakh of Chandan Nagar police station said.
Rathod has been remanded in police custody till May 9 for further investigation.
Police inspector Amol Dhas is investigating the case.