Pune woman dies days after throat-slitting attack; ex-lover held

Under the suspicion that the woman would marry someone else, her estranged lover, in a fit of rage, slit Ujala's throat with a blade-like weapon.

A young woman in Pune died at a hospital on Thursday night, days after her estranged lover allegedly slit her throat, the police said.

The police have identified the deceased as Ujaladevi Dohare, 23, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was staying in Pune city along with her brother, a Zomato delivery boy, and his family.

The woman worked at a garment showroom in Phoenix Mall.

The police said the accused, identified as Dilip Rathod, 22, has been arrested based on the complaint of Bhagatsingh Dohare, the woman’s brother.

According to the police, Dohare received a video call from Ujaladevi at 8.38 pm on April 29 while he was in the Wadgaonsheri area for delivering a parcel.