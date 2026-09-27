Against All Odds | How Ganpati dhol-tasha gave this single mother’s life its rhythm back

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Written by Bhagyashri Prajapati
Every year, as Pune’s streets fill with dhol beats ahead of Ganeshotsav, Chitrilekha Shivaji Navle steps away from her desk, her kitchen, and her everyday routine for two months. She hires a cook at home, clears her calendar of household duties, and fully dedicates herself to her pathak (community of drummers) and its dhol-tasha practice, right up to visarjan (idol immersion). For her, this is not indulgence. It is survival, and celebration, rolled into one.
Chitrilekha works as an accountant at an NGO in Pune and is a single mother to three children—her son, Aarnav, and twin daughters, Pragati and Prajakata. Her daughters were born prematurely at just 26 weeks. Raising the twins came with immense difficulty as both daughters have been bedridden since birth. Her days are demanding and full, as she balances office work, home, and round-the-clock caregiving. Yet for two months every year, she carves out time that belongs only to her and calls it the most therapeutic part of her life.
Mother’s permission and son’s encouragement
As a young girl, she longed to join a pathak, but her mother refused, telling her such things were “for boys”. Years later, during a period of deep mental exhaustion, she watched a friend head off to pathak practice, and something in her stirred back to life. Rushikesh Palande first gave her the chance to join, and in 2010, she became part of his Shree Mourya Dhol Tasha Pathak, Dhanori, where she was living at the time. It has been a decade of showing up every year since, even after she and her family later moved to Lohegaon. Her mother eventually told her to do whatever brought her peace, and that permission changed everything.
Aarnav, 23, runs his own tourism business, which he has been building for the past two years. He was also the one who first pushed his mother back towards the pathak, and she hopes more young people will encourage their own mothers to find such spaces too.
The path hasn’t been without its thorns and hurts. As an older woman surrounded by teenagers clicking selfies, Chitrilekha often felt invisible, with no one around to capture her moments. This year, her daughter-in-law, Sakshi, a studio anchor at News Uncut, changed that, standing by her through every practice and performance.
Chitrilekha believes Ganeshotsav visarjan needs only dhol and tasha, not blaring DJs and songs, which she feels add nothing but noise.
For her, pathak is therapy. “Bhagwan ki seva sirf modak bana ke nahi, urja se karo (Do God’s service not just with making modaks, but also with energy),” she says. “Jab bhi main practice se wapas aati hoon, mujhe neend achhi aati hai (Every time I come back from practice I sleep well),” she adds simply.
Two hours a day, two months a year. To Chitrilekha Navle, that is a small price for a life that finally moves to its own beat.
Bhagyashri Prajapati is an intern with The Indian Express, Pune.