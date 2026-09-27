Against All Odds | How Ganpati dhol-tasha gave this single mother’s life its rhythm back

Written by Bhagyashri Prajapati

Every year, as Pune’s streets fill with dhol beats ahead of Ganeshotsav, Chitrilekha Shivaji Navle steps away from her desk, her kitchen, and her everyday routine for two months. She hires a cook at home, clears her calendar of household duties, and fully dedicates herself to her pathak (community of drummers) and its dhol-tasha practice, right up to visarjan (idol immersion). For her, this is not indulgence. It is survival, and celebration, rolled into one.

Chitrilekha works as an accountant at an NGO in Pune and is a single mother to three children—her son, Aarnav, and twin daughters, Pragati and Prajakata. Her daughters were born prematurely at just 26 weeks. Raising the twins came with immense difficulty as both daughters have been bedridden since birth. Her days are demanding and full, as she balances office work, home, and round-the-clock caregiving. Yet for two months every year, she carves out time that belongs only to her and calls it the most therapeutic part of her life.