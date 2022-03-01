Pune: Woman, daughter found dead in well

A woman and her six-year-old daughter, who had gone missing since February 26, were found dead in a well in Ganegaon Khalsa village in the jurisdiction of Ranjangaon MIDC police station of Pune Rural Police.

Police have identified the deceased as Lata Ghode (28) and her daughter Pragati, who were residents of Malthan Phata in Shikrapur.

Police said Lata left with Pragati on Saturday, saying she was taking her daughter to the coaching class.

When neither returned home till late, her husband Shivaji Ghode lodged a missing report at the Shikrapur police station.

Meanwhile, a local resident, Anil Thorat, found the bodies of the mother and daughter in a well in Ganegaon Khalsa on Sunday. He informed the Ranjangaon MIDC police station.

A police team rushed to the spot and took the bodies to a hospital for postmortem. Police suspect that Lata, along with her daughter, died by suicide by jumping into the well.

A case of accidental death has been lodged and probe is on to confirm the cause behind the deaths.