Pune woman books cake online, loses Rs 65,191 to cyber fraudster

A woman recently lost Rs 65,191 to cyber fraudsters soon after she booked a cake online. The police said the woman was made to share her bank details through a link and as soon as she gave away the OTP she received, the money was siphoned off in five transactions.

The 30-year-old woman lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Wakad police station Wednesday. According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Wakad and had booked a cake on the afternoon of February 14. After some time, she received a call on her phone from Devendra Kumar.

Kumar asked the complainant to submit certain bank account details and shared an online link with her for the purpose. The woman then got a one time password (OTP), which she shared with Kumar.

Immediately after that, a total of Rs 65,191 was debited from her account in five online transactions without her knowledge and consent. As per the FIR, the fraudster assured to return the money but instead used the complainant’s Aadhaar card and Pan Card details to open a bank account in her name.

He allegedly then used the bank account fraudulently. Unable to get her money back, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint of cheating. The police have booked the unidentified fraudster under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act. Police sub-inspector Deepak Kadbane is investigating the case.