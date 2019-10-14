Pune: Woman cheated of Rs 82,300 in online fraud

A 44-year-old woman lost Rs 82,000 to online fraudsters who gained access to her payment platform account on the pretext of returning Rs 500 from her unsuccessful transaction for a Direct to Home (DTH) TV recharge.

An FIR in this regard was filed on Saturday at Wanawadi police station by the woman, who is a resident of Handewadi. The woman lost the money on the night of July 19 when she was trying to the get the DTH TV account recharged.

According to the FIR, the woman first attempted a payment of Rs 500. While the money was debited from her online payment account wallet, the transaction was shown as unsuccessful. She again made a payment and the second time the transaction was shown as successful.

Inspector Saleem Chaus of Wanawadi police station, who is investigating the case, said: “When the second transaction was successful, the complainant wanted to get refund of the first payment, which was debited from her account. She searched for the helpline number of a DTH provider. The probe shows that she happened to get in touch with a wrong number. The suspects, who responded to her call, sent her a link on the false pretext of reversing the payment. After she clicked on the link, the fraudsters made transactions to the tune of Rs 82,300 from her account.”

An FIR was registered at Wanawadi police station on Saturday after primary verification of her complaint received few days ago. Inspector Chaus said that a probe has been launched into various digital clues available from the transactions by the suspects.