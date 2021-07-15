Pune: Woman cheated of Rs 60,000 during bid to order food online

An FIR was registered on Tuesday.

A 46-year-old woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 60,000 by online fraudsters after she attempted to order food online for her parents’ marriage anniversary by calling a number posted on a social media page.

As per the complaint filed by the woman, she lost the money in two separate transactions on June 19 and 20. An FIR was registered on Tuesday.

As per the complaint, the woman was looking for food delivery options to celebrate her parents’ anniversary.

On a social media page, she found a number listed for a famous restaurant on Tilak Road.

The woman called the number on the evening of June 19. The person who responded asked for an advance of Rs 10,000 and, on that pretext, asked for credit card details. While no food was delivered, the woman lost Rs 49,600 from the card a day later.