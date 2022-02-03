Pune: Woman cheated of 8.7 lakh in cyber fraud

A 42-year-old woman has been allegedly duped of Rs 8.7 lakh by a cyber fraudster posing as customer service agent of a bank.

The victim, a human resources professional based in Pimple Saudagar, complained to the Sangvi police station on Wednesday and an FIR has been registered.

According to a press release issued Thursday, the complainant got a call from a woman posing as an ICICI bank customer service personnel on Tuesday afternoon. The woman allegedly told the complainant that the bank had imposed some annual charges on her ICICI bank credit card. She allegedly asked the complainant to share certain information for locking the credit card and cancellation of the annual charges, said the release.

After the information was shared by the complainant, Rs 4.52 lakh was allegedly transferred from her credit card account in five online transactions without her consent. Also, Rs 4.15 lakhs was debited from her savings account, said the release.

The police have booked the unidentified fraudster under sections 420 of the IPC and sections of the Information Technology Act.