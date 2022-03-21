Woman conductor of PMPML bus assaulted, abused by two passengers

A 24-year-old woman conductor of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) was allegedly manhandled by two passengers while she was performing her duty, the police have said.

The bus conductor lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the case last Saturday at the Shivajinagar police station, according to officials.

The police said the complainant was on duty in a PMPML bus going from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to Nigdi on March 18. Around 7.30 pm, two passengers, identified as Govind Avtare and Jay Kamble, allegedly manhandled and abused the conductor following a dispute over buying bus tickets.

The police arrested the two passengers on charges of causing a disturbance in government work as per sections 353, 294, 509, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police sub-inspector Manisha Jadhav is investigating the case.