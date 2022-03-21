scorecardresearch
Monday, March 21, 2022
Woman conductor of PMPML bus assaulted, abused by two passengers

The police arrested the two passengers on charges of causing a disturbance in government work.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 21, 2022 10:10:33 am
The police said the complainant was on duty in a PMPML bus going from Pune Municipal Corporation to Nigdi on March 18. (Representational Photo)

A 24-year-old woman conductor of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) was allegedly manhandled by two passengers while she was performing her duty, the police have said.

The bus conductor lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the case last Saturday at the Shivajinagar police station, according to officials.

Pune News |Rape of 11-year-old girl: Grandfather held, brother detained, hunt on for others

The police said the complainant was on duty in a PMPML bus going from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to Nigdi on March 18. Around 7.30 pm, two passengers, identified as Govind Avtare and Jay Kamble, allegedly manhandled and abused the conductor following a dispute over buying bus tickets.

The police arrested the two passengers on charges of causing a disturbance in government work as per sections 353, 294, 509, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police sub-inspector Manisha Jadhav is investigating the case.

