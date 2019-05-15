Pune: Woman ‘bludgeons daughter to death’ with rock, arrested

A woman allegedly bludgeoned her 19-year-old daughter to death in a fit of rage over constant arguments at their home in Baramati town on Tuesday. The woman was later arrested.

An FIR was registered at Baramati police station. According to the police, the woman had a heated argument with her daughter in the morning, during which she hit her with a large rock on the head. The daughter is suspected to have died on the spot, a police officer said.

Narayan Shirgaonkar, Deputy Superintendent of Police for Baramati Division of Pune Rural Police, said: “According to preliminary information, the daughter had eloped with a man last September and had reportedly married him. She lived with him for a couple of months and returned to her parents’ home after a dispute. She also got a case of rape registered against him.”

“On April 23, on the day of polling, after she spotted her husband somewhere, she started telling her parents that she wanted to go back to him. The parents of the couple made attempts at reconciliation but the husband was firm that he will not take her back if the rape case was not withdrawn,” he added.

Shirgaonkar said: “This led to constant arguments between the daughter and her family. On Tuesday morning, the mother and the daughter had a heated argument, after which the mother bludgeoned her to death with a rock.”

Though the families of the woman and her husband belonged to different communities, and their marriage was prima facie not linked to the murder, the police added.