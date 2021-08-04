Pune: Woman blocks traffic in Pune, video goes viral

A young woman, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, blocked traffic by lying on Tilak Road in Pune ( Representational image)

A young woman, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, blocked traffic by lying on Tilak Road in Pune on Tuesday night. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Officials from Swargate police station said that the incident took place around 11 pm at Hirabag Chowk.

Senior inspector Balasaheb Kopnar, in charge of Swargate police station, said, “As per our information, the woman came to Hirabag from Khadak area. The video shows her lying down on the road for a few minutes. After police received the call, our teams went to the spot but she managed to flee.”

Officials said that a search has been launched to nab the woman.