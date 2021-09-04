Pune: Woman blackmails her mother’s lover after hacking their WhatsApp chats; arrested

A 21-year-old woman and her friend have been arrested by Pune City Police for allegedly blackmailing her mother’s lover.

Police said the woman’s mother was having an affair with a 42-year-old man, and she got to know about the affair by hacking into her mother’s WhatsApp account. She then shared this information, including some photographs, with her friends.

The woman and two of her friends then hatched a plan to blackmail the man.

They allegedly called up her mother’ lover and demanded Rs 15 lakh from him by threatening to post details and photographs about his affair on social media. The man, who runs a business, initially gave the blackmailers Rs 2.6 lakh. But when they demanded more money, he approached Pune City Police and filed a complaint.

A team of Anti-extortion Cell then laid a trap and nabbed a youngster, one of the woman’s friends, while he was accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant on Friday. The woman was later arrested and search is on for her other friend, said police.