Stalker attacks Pune corporate employee, smashes her phone for refusing marriage

An FIR has been registered and a search is underway for the accused (File photo).

A 29-year-old man allegedly intercepted a 24-year-old woman, assaulted her and destroyed her mobile phone in Pune’s Chinchwad area Saturday after she refused to marry him.

The woman, who works at a corporate firm, lodged an FIR at the Chinchwad police station following the assault. The police identified the accused as Rohan Rajendra Kamble, also a resident of Chinchwad.

According to a press release issued by the police on Sunday, the accused allegedly stalked the victim both physically and over phone calls to pressure her into marriage. When the woman rejected his advances, the accused allegedly grew upset and attacked her.