Stalker attacks Pune corporate employee, smashes her phone for refusing marriage

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A 29-year-old man allegedly intercepted a 24-year-old woman, assaulted her and destroyed her mobile phone in Pune’s Chinchwad area Saturday after she refused to marry him.
The woman, who works at a corporate firm, lodged an FIR at the Chinchwad police station following the assault. The police identified the accused as Rohan Rajendra Kamble, also a resident of Chinchwad.
According to a press release issued by the police on Sunday, the accused allegedly stalked the victim both physically and over phone calls to pressure her into marriage. When the woman rejected his advances, the accused allegedly grew upset and attacked her.
The incident occurred around 3 pm in Bijli Nagar, Chinchwad. The police said that Kamble intercepted the woman, thrashed her, and smashed her cell phone against a hard surface to destroy it. Following the attack, the victim approached the police to file a complaint.
Sub Inspector Mohini Dongre, the investigating officer, confirmed that the police have launched a search to locate the accused.
“The complainant works with a corporate company. The accused and complainant are residents of the same area; hence, they know each other. Prima facie probe revealed that the complainant was not willing to marry the accused, so he committed the offence. Further investigation is on,” Sub Inspector Dongre said.
Kamble has been charged with stalking, voluntarily causing hurt, and mischief causing property damage.