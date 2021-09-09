Pune: Woman arrested for murdering live-in partner

Pune city police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly killing her live-in partner who was found dead at his residence in Hadapsar on August 29. The police have identified the deceased as Sonal Dabhade who was in his late 20s and took into custody his partner Rohini Yanute.

The police said Sonal and Rohini were working for two different private companies and also preparing for competitive examinations. Following frequent quarrels, Rohini allegedly strangled Sonal to death on August 29.

On receiving information about the death, the cops reached the spot and took the body to a hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Rohini did not reveal the cause of his death to the police and relatives of Sonal. However, a post mortem revealed that Sonal was murdered. An FIR was lodged at the Hadapsar police station against Sonal.