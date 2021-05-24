Pune: Woman arrested for killing mother-in-law after fight, says police

Investigation has revealed that Puja and her mother-in-law had a fight on May 21, after which Puja strangled her to death with a blouse, said police.

POLICE have arrested a 22-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her mother-in-law to death following a domestic dispute at their residence in Talegaon Dabhade near Pune and then getting rid of the body with the help of her husband by stuffing it in a gunny bag.

Police have identified the deceased as Bebi Gautam Shinde (50) and have arrested her son Milind Gautam Shinde (29) and her daughter-in-law Puja Milind Shinde (22).

The two have been charged with murder and destruction of evidence in a case registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad jurisdiction.

A police officer said a person staying in the neighbourhood reported to them early on Sunday about suspicious actions of the couple after noticing Puja and Milind moving a heavy gunny bag. As police launched a probe, footage from nearby security camera also showed the couple moving the gunny bag. The gunny bag and the body were later recovered from the bushes at an empty plot near their house. Puja and Milind were subsequently placed under arrest late on Sunday.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Investigation has revealed that Puja and her mother-in-law had a fight on May 21, after which Puja strangled her to death with a blouse, said police.

Puja and Milind allegedly stuffed her body in a gunny bag, which they placed on their terrace. Later, the two decided to move the body because of the foul smell and were spotted by the neighbour while doing so, said police.