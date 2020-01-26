Pune: Woman arrested for extorting money from HR professional by threatening rape case against him

A team led by Inspector Rajendra Mohile and Sub-Inspector Nileshkumar Mahadik laid a trap and arrested the woman. She was booked for extortion and produced before a court. (Representational Image) A team led by Inspector Rajendra Mohile and Sub-Inspector Nileshkumar Mahadik laid a trap and arrested the woman. She was booked for extortion and produced before a court. (Representational Image)

The Crime Branch of the Pune City Police arrested a woman for allegedly extorting money from a human resource (HR) manager of a company by threatening to register a fake rape case against him.

A press release issued by the police on Saturday stated that the anti-extortion cell of the Crime Branch received a complaint that a woman contacted HR professionals of different companies, developed friendly relations with them by chatting on WhatsApp and later demanded money along with her accomplice when she met them by threatening to register rape cases against them.

According to police, the woman had demanded Rs 7 lakh from the HR manager of a company, and took Rs 45,000 from him as the first instalment and kept asking him to pay Rs 6.55 lakh repeatedly by threatening a rape case against him if he did not fulfil her demand.

A team led by Inspector Rajendra Mohile and Sub-Inspector Nileshkumar Mahadik laid a trap and arrested the woman. She was booked for extortion and produced before a court.

Police said the court remanded her in their custody till January 29 for further investigation.

