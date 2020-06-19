Pune: Woman arrested for dumping three-month-old girl

Police traced the baby’s mother and arrested her. (Representational) Police traced the baby’s mother and arrested her. (Representational)

Police have arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly dumping her three-month-old girl in an open place near Chandni Chowk in Kothrud area on Thursday evening.

Constable Sonam Bhagat lodged the FIR in this case at Kothrud police station. According to police, a baby was found near the water tank at Chandni Chowk in Kothrud area around 5.45 pm on Thursday.

Police traced the baby’s mother and arrested her. Investigating officer Amol Ghodke said, “We arrested the baby’s mother and produced her before a court in Pune. The court granted her bail. A probe showed that the woman was residing with her husband and due to some domestic dispute, she felt disturbed and left her baby in Chandni Chowk area.”

