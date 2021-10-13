Pune: Woman Army officer found dead, suicide suspected

In a suspected case of suicide, a woman Army officer, who was undergoing training at the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune, was found dead at her official accommodation on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

MINTSD, which trains intelligence professionals of Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, para military forces, civil intelligence agencies and friendly foreign countries, is located in Wanwadi area in Pune. The woman Army officer of Lieutenant Colonel rank was in her early 40s.

A police officer, in a statement, said that according to the preliminary information, the officer was found dead at her official accommodation on the premises of the establishment, following which, the police were informed.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Namrata Patil said, “We were informed about a suspected case of suicide at the said defence establishment and a probe has been launched.”

An officer from Wanwadi police station said that a probe will be conducted with the help of Army authorities into the sequence of events prior to the death.