Pune: Woman and son among 3 killed in road mishap; search on to nab vehicle driver

Police have booked an unidentified four-wheeler driver for allegedly hitting three people, including a woman and her son, with his speeding vehicle and killing them in Fondwada on the Baramati Morgaon Road on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Nanda Raut and her 22-year-old son Atul Raut — residents of Baramati’s Karavagaj village, and Dashrath Gulabrao Pisal (62) from Baramati’s Fondwada, said police on Friday. Nanda and her son Atul were travelling to Baramati on a two-wheeler, while Pisal was walking on the road around 7 pm on Thursday, when the driver of the speeding four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction hit the trio, killing all the three people on the spot.

An FIR has been registered against the four-wheeler driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station on Friday, said officials, adding that a police team — headed by Assistant Police Inspector Somnath Lande — has been investigating the case.