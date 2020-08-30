Pune: Woman and man kidnapped from Senapati Bapat Road, rescued hours later

The incident took place around 6 am as Shaikh was about to enter the mosque. (File)

A 23-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were kidnapped from the Senapati Bapat Road on Saturday evening by people posing as policemen.

After learning about the incident, a Pune police team intercepted the van at a toll booth on the Satara Road a few hours later and rescued the woman. Probe has revealed that the abduction was plotted by a person known to the women.

The incident took place when the woman and the man, who work at a food products outlet at a mall, were standing on the roadside talking to each other, police said. A van came to a sudden halt next to them and people claiming to be police personnel forced the duo into the van, police said.

Bystanders alerted the police about the incident, after which a police team reached the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said that based on available clues, police started tracking the vehicle and found they were heading to Satara.

A few hours later, a police team at a toll booth near the Pune-Satara district border intercepted the vehicle and rescued the woman, police said, adding that the suspects had beaten up her colleague and dropped him near Katraj Ghat.

The police arrested some of the suspects and more were arrested later. DCP Deshmukh said that the abduction was plotted by a person over a personal issue with the woman victim.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Dattatray Bhoite (34), Sandeep Kishan Jadhav (28), Akshay Krushna Dixit (26), Sagar Anil Kolekar (23), Mangesh Rajaram Khandjode (18), Shubham Navnath Barkhade (20), Mangesh Ramesh Shinde (21), Rahul Balasaheb Barkade (27) and Kiran Dilip Babar (23).

