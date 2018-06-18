Pune witnesses light showers, overcast weather in state for next 2-3 days: IMD

Pune experienced cloudy conditions for most of Sunday. Pune experienced cloudy conditions for most of Sunday.

Light rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the city on Sunday. The rain brought down the day temperature to 29 degrees Celsius. However, with no heavy showers, Pune’s quantum rainfall has run to the negative side of normal for this time of the monsoon season, since its onset over Maharashtra on June 7. With 16 per cent less than normal rainfall reported during the period, Pune is among the few cities in the state with negative rainfall right at the start of the season.

“There would be cloudy and overcast conditions over the city and adjoining areas during the next two to three days,” said an official from India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune. With no immediate signs of the Southwest monsoon making any advance, chances of rainfall over Maharashtra, except Konkan, remains bleak. Experts suggest that monsoon is expected to make progress after this week. Till then, some isolated parts in the state will witness few light to moderate showers.

“Under the influence of a trough running between Telangana to south Arabian Sea, there are chances that parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan-Goa would experience some moderate to heavy showers during June 21 to 23. Some areas may even experience thunderstorm activities during this period,” added the official.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App