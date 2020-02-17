Pune witnesses hot, humid weekend as winter enters last leg

Solapur remained the hottest city in the state at 36.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Sangli (35.2 degrees) and Akola (34.6 degrees). (Representational Image) Solapur remained the hottest city in the state at 36.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Sangli (35.2 degrees) and Akola (34.6 degrees). (Representational Image)

Even before winter makes an official exit from the state, day temperatures are set to rise.

While a spike in maximum temperatures was noted over most places since the last week, above normal temperatures and humid conditions made Sunday particularly uncomfortable for Pune.

While humidity level touched 30 per cent in the city, day temperature was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

Similar conditions prevailed over most of Madhya Maharashtra, which was also the hottest sub-division in the state.

Solapur remained the hottest city in the state at 36.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Sangli (35.2 degrees) and Akola (34.6 degrees).

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said, “This is the period of transition of seasons, and winter is nearly over. Here on, there will be gradual rise in temperatures, except one or two cold spells over extreme northern parts of Madhya Maharashtra.”

“Streams of western disturbances, which when strong enough and penetrate over Maharashtra to bring in cold conditions, still continue to blow over extreme northern parts of the country. But, they are not having any affect beyond Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana at present,” Kashyapi said.

According to IMD’s Extended Range Predictions, nights over Maharashtra are expected to get warmer during the coming fortnight. “The minimum temperatures would go up by three to five degrees, adding to the overall heat-related distress,” an official stated.

IMD’s forecast indicate that the maximum temperatures would range between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius in the coming days over most cities, except Konkan region.

