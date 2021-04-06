Pune witnesses cloudy skies during afternoon: IMD

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: April 6, 2021
Pune experienced yet another hot day with the weather turning partially cloudy towards late afternoon hours. The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar on Tuesday was 39.1 degree Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast overcast sky conditions post noon on Wednesday.
The city’s maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to be 39 degrees and the minimum temperature would be 19 degree Celsius.
# Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 07, 2021
Pune city – 108 – Moderate
