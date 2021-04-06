scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Pune witnesses cloudy skies during afternoon: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast overcast sky conditions post noon on Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: April 6, 2021 8:51:18 pm
The city’s maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to be 39 degrees and the minimum temperature would be 19 degree Celsius. (File)

Pune experienced yet another hot day with the weather turning partially cloudy towards late afternoon hours. The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar on Tuesday was 39.1 degree Celsius.

The city’s maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to be 39 degrees and the minimum temperature would be 19 degree Celsius.

# Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 07, 2021

Pune city – 108 – Moderate

