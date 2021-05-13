Pune witnesses Zero Shadow Day virtually

Objects with shadow at the Zero Shadow moment (Source: IUCAA)

Puneites virtually witnessed the Zero Shadow day at around 12.31pm on Thursday.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the otherwise outdoor event with live demonstrations hosted by a Astronomy amateur clubs for school students and the general public, went online this year. City-based Jyotirvidya Parisanstha (JVP), India’s oldest Astronomy amateur group, streamed the event live via their social media channels on Thursday.

The phenomenon of disappearing of the shadow occurs when the Sun comes exactly overhead, known as zenith, over all the regions along between the tropics — the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

During its apparent North to South and South to North movement, there come two such days in a calendar year when the Sun’s declination and the latitude of a place within the tropics align themselves for a brief time period, making the shadow disappear momentarily.

On Thursday, the Zero Shadow day was observed over Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, almost the entire Chattisgarh and Odisha and parts of north Telangana on Thursday.