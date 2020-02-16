Pune: Within 4 hours, cops arrest man for molestation, file chargesheet

Police said he molested the woman, who started shouting for help, following which he fled from the spot. (Representational Image) Police said he molested the woman, who started shouting for help, following which he fled from the spot. (Representational Image)

Police arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly molesting a woman and chargesheeted him before the court within four hours.

According to police, the accused lived near the complainant’s house, and had barged into the woman’s residence around 6 am, when she was sleeping with her three children.

Police said he molested the woman, who started shouting for help, following which he fled from the spot.

The woman lodged an FIR against him, after which a police team began a search and arrested the accused in a short period of time.

Police produced him before the court and also submitted the chargesheet against him within four hours. He was later taken to Yerwada jail as per court order.

