Pune: With rise in top scorers in Pune Division, principals say cut-offs likely to rise

With an overall pass percentage of 99.75 per cent for fresh candidates in Class 12, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results, a jump of over seven per cent compared to last year’s 92.5 percent, the scores are definitely looking up for students in the Pune Division. However, students should also expect a corresponding higher cut-off for undergraduate courses, said education experts, pointing out that competition has also risen considerably.

Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal of Fergusson College, said it was likely that cut-offs may increase, but not by too much. “The results for state and central boards have been good and especially in the case of former, there is a sharp increase in students scoring above 90 per cent. Because of the good results, students should expect rise in cut-offs for undergraduate courses but it will not be too high,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Pune Division, which includes Pune, Solapur and Ahmednagar, a total of 2.31 lakh fresh students were registered, of which 99.75 per cent passed. There was a marginal difference in overall pass percentage across the three districts as Pune recorded 99.72, Ahmednagar 99.78 and Solapur 99.8, in terms of overall student pass percentage.

In Pune Division, the pass percentage for Commerce stream this year was highest at 99.91 per cent, followed by Arts at 99.75 per cent and Science at 99.73 per cent.