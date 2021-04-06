Pune: With over 81,000 active Covid-19 cases, hospitals running out of beds

On Monday, the district reported another 8,211 new cases, which was substantially lower than the more than 12,000 cases detected a day earlier.

With Covid-19 cases rapidly rising in Pune, hospitals are fast running out of beds and critical care support. As on Tuesday morning, hospitals in the Pune Municipal Corporation area did not have even a single vacant ICU bed with ventilator support. In the PCMC area, only 18 of the 170 such ICUs were available.

Some ICUs were available in the hospitals in cantonment areas and rural parts of Pune district but they were filling up fast as well.

Pune district now has more than 81,000 active patients, only a shade lower than the peak of about 82,000 that was reached in September last year. At the rate at which positive cases are being discovered in the city, there are likely to be over a lakh active patients in the next one week.

District PMC PCMC Description No. of Beds Vacant Beds Today No of Beds Vacant Beds Today No of Beds Vacant Beds Today 1. Total Covid-19 beds in the district 18227 3662 7658 1056 4086 687 2. Beds for Isolation -Without Oxygen 8313 2258 2276 679 2297 311 3. Beds for Isolation -With Oxygen 7645 1045 4457 382 1272 195 4. ICU Beds Without Ventilator Support 1387 276 432 5 347 163 5. ICU Beds With Ventilator Support 882 83 493 0 170 18

*The information is from the Beds Availability Dashboard created by Pune Divisional Commissioner’s Office. Hospital-wise details can be accessed at divcommpunecovid.com/ccsbeddashboard/hsr

On Monday, the district reported another 8,211 new cases, which was substantially lower than the more than 12,000 cases detected a day earlier. But the daily count of cases drops every Monday, owing to lesser number of tests on Sunday, and the cases could go up again on Tuesday.

Fifty-five deaths were also reported from the district on Monday, taking the total death toll in Pune to 10,282, the third highest for any city in the country, after Delhi and Mumbai.

