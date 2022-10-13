scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Pune: With 61 bridal make-ups in 1 hr, city artist makes record

Shedage, who won the Indian Bridal Competition organised by the Lee’s Institute in 2017, had always wanted to make a name for herself as a make-up artist.

She achieved the feat, which marked the country’s first record in bridal make-up, at Pune’s Anna Bhau Sathe Auditorium on Wednesday.

Vrushali Shedage, a city-based make-up artist, got herself into the India Book of Records after doing bridal make-up on 61 women in an hour. She achieved the feat, which marked the country’s first record in bridal make-up, at Pune’s Anna Bhau Sathe Auditorium on Wednesday.

Shedage, who won the Indian Bridal Competition organised by the Lee’s Institute in 2017, had always wanted to make a name for herself as a make-up artist. “I think that now is the time when western countries can derive some lessons from India and adapt our make-up techniques,” Shedage said after entering the record book.

“Though I wanted to attempt this record in 2019, I couldn’t due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” she added.

Shedage, who has been in the make-up field for the last 10 years, also qualified the CIDESCO Diploma, a prestigious qualification in Aesthetics and Beauty Therapy. “I want to provide 3D/4D techniques to small town girls and turn them into make-up artists using my knowledge and experience in the field,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...
China probes its neighbours’ defenses as regional tensions risePremium
China probes its neighbours’ defenses as regional tensions rise
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
More from Pune

She said she has been travelling to small towns and villages in the state, sharing her knowledge with underprivileged students who are interested in the profession but can’t afford to take up expensive beauty courses. She has conducted 46 make-up seminars all over the state and has taught more than 2,000 students over the last 10 years.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 11:56:12 pm
Next Story

Sextortion case: Pune police to formulate SOP for speedy, effective probe

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement