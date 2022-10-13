Pune: With 61 bridal make-ups in 1 hr, city artist makes record

Vrushali Shedage, a city-based make-up artist, got herself into the India Book of Records after doing bridal make-up on 61 women in an hour. She achieved the feat, which marked the country’s first record in bridal make-up, at Pune’s Anna Bhau Sathe Auditorium on Wednesday.

Shedage, who won the Indian Bridal Competition organised by the Lee’s Institute in 2017, had always wanted to make a name for herself as a make-up artist. “I think that now is the time when western countries can derive some lessons from India and adapt our make-up techniques,” Shedage said after entering the record book.

“Though I wanted to attempt this record in 2019, I couldn’t due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” she added.

Shedage, who has been in the make-up field for the last 10 years, also qualified the CIDESCO Diploma, a prestigious qualification in Aesthetics and Beauty Therapy. “I want to provide 3D/4D techniques to small town girls and turn them into make-up artists using my knowledge and experience in the field,” she said.

She said she has been travelling to small towns and villages in the state, sharing her knowledge with underprivileged students who are interested in the profession but can’t afford to take up expensive beauty courses. She has conducted 46 make-up seminars all over the state and has taught more than 2,000 students over the last 10 years.