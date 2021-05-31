Pune: Windy conditions and intense rain spell likely on Monday evening

Pune could experience light to moderate intensity rains towards evening. (File)

Pune is most likely to experience partly cloudy weather developing towards Monday afternoon. The city could experience light to moderate intensity rains towards evening.

This will be associated with increased heat and relative humidity levels, which at 8.30 am on Monday at Shivajinagar was 74 per cent. The day temperature can range between 34-35 degrees Celsius.

“Winds blowing at speeds 30 to 40 km/hr accompanied by light to moderate but intense rain spells are likely to occur on Monday, post afternoon,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department, Pune.

Presently, the Air Quality (AQ) over the city can be categorised under ‘Satisfactory’ category with all areas reporting the AQ index below 100.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) for May 31, 2021

Pune city AQI – 45 – Satisfactory