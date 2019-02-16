Pune: Will raise GST share issue with centre, state, says Dilip Kamble

Dilip Kamble, Minister of State for Social Justice and Pune Cantonment MLA, said the demand for the GST share from the Centre and state was a legitimate demand of the cantonment board.

According to cantonment board officials, the state is collecting GST from commercial establishments within the limits of Pune Cantonment Board to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore per year. “The board should be given at least Rs 250 crore as their share,” said an official. When asked, Kamble said he would take up with the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and also ask for representation from the Centre. “We will also appeal to Subhash Bhamre, Union Minister of State for Defence, to attend the meeting to resolve this issue,” Kamble said.