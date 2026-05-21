3 Malabar giant squirrels, 7 star tortoises rescued in DRI crackdown in Pune

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has rescued three Malabar giant squirrels and seven Indian star tortoises and apprehended two people from Pune, officials said on Thursday.
While the Malabar giant squirrel is the state animal of Maharashtra, both species fall under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, which prohibits their hunting, possession, transport, and trade.
Working on a specific intelligence, the DRI’s Pune unit mounted surveillance and intercepted one suspect on Wednesday. DRI officers then found three live Malabar giant squirrels concealed inside two corrugated cartons. Subsequent inquiries led them to another location in Pune, where the second suspect was intercepted. Seven live Indian star tortoises were recovered from his possession.
“The rescued wildlife, along with the two apprehended persons and the packing material used for concealment, have been handed over to the Forest Department, Pune, for further legal action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.” read a press statement from the DRI.
Sources said officials are investigating the backward and forward linkages of the two suspects.
The rescued animals have been admitted to the Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre in Pune operated by the RESQ Charitable Trust and the forest department.
One of India’s largest tree squirrels, the Malabar giant squirrel is primarily found in the forests of the Western Ghats. Forest officials said the species is not commonly seen in trafficking cases, making the seizure significant.
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The animals are sometimes illegally captured for the exotic pet trade despite strict legal protection.
Indian star tortoises, on the other hand, are among the highly trafficked species in India and are frequently smuggled for the illegal exotic pet market in Southeast Asian countries and beyond.
Wildlife enforcement agencies have repeatedly busted interstate and international trafficking networks involving the species, which is highly sought after because of its distinctive star-patterned shell.
Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010.
Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune.
Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More