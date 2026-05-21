3 Malabar giant squirrels, 7 star tortoises rescued in DRI crackdown in Pune

The Indian star tortoises are highly sought after because of their distinctive star-patterned shell. (Photo by special arrangement)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has rescued three Malabar giant squirrels and seven Indian star tortoises and apprehended two people from Pune, officials said on Thursday.

While the Malabar giant squirrel is the state animal of Maharashtra, both species fall under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, which prohibits their hunting, possession, transport, and trade.

Working on a specific intelligence, the DRI’s Pune unit mounted surveillance and intercepted one suspect on Wednesday. DRI officers then found three live Malabar giant squirrels concealed inside two corrugated cartons. Subsequent inquiries led them to another location in Pune, where the second suspect was intercepted. Seven live Indian star tortoises were recovered from his possession.