Pune: Wildlife researcher Dharmaraj Patil dies at 42

March 2, 2022 3:30:07 am
CITY-BASED wildlife researcher and environment educator Dharmaraj Patil died in Pune on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 42. An ornithologist, Patil played a part in several conservation, environment sensitisation efforts and advocacy groups.
He had worked closely with the Green India Mission of the Ministry of Environment and had authored several national and international research papers and popular articles on birds, butterflies and biodiversity conservation.
His research on wildlife includes a study on the critically endangered Forest Owlet and endemic birds of Northern Western Ghats, and studies on human-animal conflict.
