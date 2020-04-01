Pune: As traders return to wholesale markets, supply is more than demand

The three segments — fruits, vegetables and onion/potato — will be working on alternate days. (Express Photo/File) The three segments — fruits, vegetables and onion/potato — will be working on alternate days. (Express Photo/File)

After suspending trade for more than a week, traders and commission agents returned to the Pune wholesale market on Wednesday. With supplies overwhelming demand, traders say they see no problem in terms of supplies to retail markets for the next 15 days.

Trade at the wholesale market had come to a standstill as the main stakeholders decided to remain away in view of the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Following discussions with the traders, it was decided that the market would reopen on April 1.

Rohan Ursal, secretary of the traders and commission agents association, said on the first day of the market they saw an influx of oranges grapes and watermelon. “Supply was far more than demand which should be heartening to the urban consumers,” he said.

Similar was the scene at the potato and onion market with Rajendra Korpe, vice president of the market, saying the first day saw supplies which can feed the retail market for the next 15 days.

The market has decided to work in shifts and will remain open from 4 am to 10 am. Also the three segments — fruits, vegetables and onion/potato — will be working on alternate days.

Traders have began practicing social distancing in their trade.

