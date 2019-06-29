Pune: What draws the ageing, the disabled and the curious to the wari

Deepak Mane sits on a makeshift plank with wheels and uses his hands to move forward slowly but steadily. He is among the thousands of warkaris climbing up Dive Ghat, as the procession heads to Pandharpur for the annual pilgrimage. The procession moves at a brisk pace and its participants sing songs such as Pandarichi wari mauli bolto, as they leave Pune early on Friday.

Mane, who is now in his 40s, lost one leg in a rail accident when he was 24, and injured the other. “Never mind if my legs have failed me. My devotion for Lord Vitthal is strong and I am sure I will regain the strength in my legs,” says Mane.

For former police constable Vijay Tapkir, who opted for voluntary retirement from the service, this is his ninth wari. “I had a paralytic attack several years ago but can walk all the way to Pandharpur only because of Lord Vitthal,” he says while using crutches to walk with the warkaris as they wind their way out of Pune via Dive Ghat, and halt at Saswad, before proceeding on their way.

While Mane and Tapkir are dealing with disability, for Vishwanath Gabhar, a 72-year-old farmer, this is one pilgrimage he tries not to miss. “This is the 12th year that I have been walking in the wari and I feel so light-hearted and happy,” says Gabhar, who hails from Goonj village in Yavatmal district. “My sons have stayed back and are taking care of the farm,” he added.

Joining the warkaris are several people from different walks of life, like Ashok Deosthali, who is in his 60s. Deosthali, who worked in Bangkok earlier, came back to Pune after retirement. He and his wife Vandana have been walking in the wari for the last three years. “The atmosphere is so pleasant. Everyone is singing songs, some are dancing, and then taking short breaks to recover. Initially, we come out of curiosity but now it is a regular affair for us,” says Vandana.

For Raosaheb Salunkhe, 68, a former State Bank of India employee, participating in the wari is not just a spiritual experience but also a measure of his fitness level. “Every weekend, I climb up to the Sinhagad Fort… when I walk the wari every year, it also gives me a sense of peace,” says Salunkhe.