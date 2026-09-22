Gang with China links busted in Rs 1.95-crore whale phishing fraud

Police said such frauds can involve spoofed emails, WhatsApp messages using stolen display pictures, Microsoft Teams or compromised phone and device sessions. (File photo)

Months after a whale phishing attack on a Pune real estate firm in which its accounts manager was duped into transferring Rs 1.95 crore to mule accounts, the Pune city cyber police have busted a gang of five cyber fraudsters with links to operatives in China.

The case was registered in February after the 37-year-old accounts manager of the Kothrud-based real estate firm was allegedly manipulated into making two large transfers on WhatsApp after receiving instructions from a person posing as the firm’s partner. The arrests followed an investigation into the movement of the defrauded money through multiple bank accounts. Police said they traced the transactions using bank records, email IDs, mobile phone numbers and technical analysis. According to the police, the accused were in contact with operatives in China.