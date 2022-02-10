scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Pune’s weekly positivity rate higher than state average, but 54% drop in new cases

The state's Covid positivity rate in the week ending February 8 was 9.3%. Pune is among 23 districts whose weekly positivity rate (WPR) is higher than the state average.

Written by Anuradha Mascarenhas | Pune |
February 10, 2022 4:33:42 am
Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Mumbai and Nashik also reported a decline in new infections.

PUNE’S WEEKLY Covid positivity rate may be higher than the state average, but compared to the over 50,000 cases detected in the January 26 – February 1 week, there has been a significant drop in new infections. In the February 2 – 8 week, Pune reported only 22,719 fresh cases — a drop of 54% as compared to the previous week.

The state’s Covid positivity rate in the week ending February 8 was 9.3%. Pune is among 23 districts whose weekly positivity rate (WPR) is higher than the state average. The WPR in Pune district is 18.8% while Amravati, Wardha and Nagpur have weekly positivity rates between 23% and 27%.

According to a Health Department report presented at the cabinet meeting, there has been a 51% reduction in new infections in Maharashtra in the February 2 – 8 week.

As against 1.66 lakh infections reported during January 26 – February 1 across the state, there has been a sizeable dip with 80,762 new infections reported during February 2 – 8.

Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Mumbai and Nashik also reported a decline in new infections. While Mumbai reported 4,783 new infections in the February 2-8 week as against 8,888 in the preceding week, Nashik also saw fewer cases. In the February 2 – 8 week, there were 4,618 new infections as against 12,812 in the January 26 – February 1 week.

Pune accounts for 28.13% of Covid infections followed by Nagpur at 12.5%. In Nagpur, there were 10,095 new infections in the Feb 2-8 week as against 19,645 Covid infections in the January 26 – February 1 week. According to health officials of Pune Municipal Corporation, new infections have come down sharply.

On Wednesday, only 1,172 new infections were reported. A week ago, there were 2,846 Covid infections on February 2 with the number of active cases at 24,030 in the city. Currently, there are 10,268 active Covid cases in the city.

