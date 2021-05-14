Pune: Weekly positivity rate drops to 15.14%, containment zones reduced to 230

WITH WEEKLY Covid-positivity rate dropping to 15.14 percent in Pune, the number of containment zones has decreased to 230. While there is no containment zone in Dhole-Patil ward office area at present, maximum 37 containment zones are there in the Bibewadi ward office area.

The weekly positivity rate was the highest, at 24.1 percent, from April 15 to 21 during the second wave of Covid-19 in the city. Thereafter, it started to decline and was at 15.14 percent from May 6 to 12 as the number of new patients came to 15,715, which is less than the half during the peak, that week.

The case fatality rate (CFR) per month has also dropped to 1.64 percent as the city registered deaths of 395 patients in the previous week, while 28,038 were cured successfully.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decentralised the process of declaring containment zones based on the situation in any building, residential society or locality. The present 230 containment zones include 156 housing societies, 31 buildings and 43 localities.

Of the 15 ward offices in the PMC, there are no containment zones in Dhole Patil road ward office, one each in Bhavani Peth and Warje-Karvenagar ward offices, two in Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, six in Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, eight in Kothrud-Bavdhan, nine each in Sinhagad Road and Nagarroad-Vadgaonsheri, 15 in Shivajinagar-Gholeroad, 18 in Wanowrie-Ramtekdi, 28 in Hadapsar-Mundhwa, 30 in Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori, 32 in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, 34 in Aundh-Baner and 37 in the Bibewadi ward office.

The entire city has witnessed a drop in the number of new patients in the last week with the least 184 new patients found in Bhavani Peth and maximum of 2,443 found in the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office area. Of the 15 ward office area, eight ward office areas had less than 1,000 new patients in the week, while seven had more than 1,000 patients.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said there was appreciation from the Union government on the containment measures taken by administration in Pune.

“The Union government officials said the Covid situation in Pune has improved as the administration took decision of restrictions ahead of the state government. I know what kind of opposition from various quarters we faced for it,” he added.