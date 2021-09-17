Enjoy this weekend in Pune with Vighnaharta series, short film festival and much more

‘Why are you wearing that stupid man suit?’ – a film by Sajid Wajid Shaikh sets the context for a program that marries both realism and surrealism, introspection and outward reflections. Enjoy a wide range of short films that explore both the art film space as well as narrative shorts from a variety of makers tied by their introspective approach and artistic nature. Vuedemic Short Film Festival 2021, from September 17 to 19, features an all-encompassing selection of unique audio-visual work. View the films at the comfort and safety of your home. Buy tickets at: https://insider.in/vuedemic-online-short-film-festival–sep17-2021/event

If you up for some performance, Lockdown Sessions by House of T – a platform started with the aim to promote and help amateur artists which brings together amazing talents in music, poetry and storytelling, might be the one for you this weekend. Lockdown Sessions – a live Zoom session performed by Arya, Reenu, Aarthi and Vaishali will be held on September 19 at 8pm. Buy tickets at: https://insider.in/house-of-t-presents-lockdown-sessions-sept-19-sep19-2021/event

Every time we travel across the country or even when we sit with our previous generation, we hear them telling a story. And if we look closer, we hear them singing the story in a way that is personal, emotional and comes from the heart. What does it take to tell a story, and more than that, sing the story? Be a part of Singing a story: The Folk Way – an online storytelling workshop with Vikram Sridhar, a performance storyteller and theatre practitioner. The workshop will be conducted on September 18 from 11am to 1pm. Buy tickets at: https://allevents.in/online/singing-a-story-the-folk-way-online-storytelling-workshop/80001499919267

Kian Gallery is exhibiting Vighnaharta Gaṇeśa showcasing artist M Narayan’s 39 works on Lord Ganesha spreading over mediums of charcoal, acrylic and watercolours Kian Gallery is exhibiting Vighnaharta Gaṇeśa showcasing artist M Narayan’s 39 works on Lord Ganesha spreading over mediums of charcoal, acrylic and watercolours

As the celebration of Ganeshotsav draws curtains for the year over the weekend, be enthralled by the God of success, wisdom, new beginnings, and the remover of obstacles. Kian Gallery is exhibiting Vighnaharta Gaṇeśa showcasing artist M Narayan’s 39 works on Lord Ganesha spreading over mediums of charcoal, acrylic and watercolours at E-18 Kian Casa, Varsha Park, Baner, Pune. One can visit the exhibition between 4pm to 9pm till September 18.

The Paradox of Liberty (left), Muhammad Ali’s robe (right) The Paradox of Liberty (left), Muhammad Ali’s robe (right)

The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC. is the world’s largest museum dedicated to African-American history and culture. It is home to over 40,000 objects like boxer Muhammad Ali’s robe, Marian Anderson’s Lincoln Memorial concert outfit, tintype photographs to name a few. How about becoming a part of the free livestream tour hosted by Washington DC History and Culture, on September 19 from 8:30pm – 10:30pm Register for free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-museum-of-african-american-history-culture-livestream-tour-tickets-167226933259?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.