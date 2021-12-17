Pune: This weekend, travel to space and take a tour of Tambat Ali

You are invited to a journey of India’s space exploration, through a talk by the team of Space Handshakes, an initiative involving casual conversations about space and space-related matters. The guest at the latest event is Srinivas Laxman, a journalist and writer of several books on space and ISRO. Speaking to Laxman will be Ruchira Sawant, co-founder of Space Handshake. Hosted by Indic Inspirations, the event seeks to bring space, legends and experience to the public. The talk will be followed by a Q&A session. At Indic Inspirations Experience Centre, Munshi Chambers, Near Passport Office, Koregaon Park Annex, Ghorpadi Mundhwa Road, on December 18, 11 am-1 pm. Contact: 89990 93398.

Sakharam Binder, a play by Vijay Tendulkar, was written in Marathi and first performed in 1972. The protagonist thinks he has the system by the tail and can disregard the culture and societal values as long as he is truthful. The system is the de facto enslavement of women in post-colonial India. The play Laxmi ka Sakharam, based on Tendulkar’s classic, takes a look at Sakharam’s views about the narrow-minded attitude of the world around him, while he himself is a borderline misogynist. At Raah: Literacy and Cultural Centre on December 19, 6 pm. Before the play, there will be a free Stage Acting Primer from 4 pm to 6 pm. Donor passes: Rs 500. Register: https://www.townscript.com/e/sankharam-unleashed-344123.

Phoenix Marketcity has organised a community-driven Christmas Toy Donation Drive that will span the city and reach out to corporates, schools, gated communities, banks and spaces apart from the mall. They are calling out to collect old toys that their children have outgrown and donate it to this cause. Donation baskets for toy collection have been placed in more than 20 societies in and around Pune, Kotak Mahindra bank branches and at the mall. The drive that began on December 17, will continue till the end of the month.

Swatantra Theatre’s 8th Annual Theatre Festival, Swatantra Rang, features classics such as Asghar Wajahat’s Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya and Ajay Shukla’s story of red tape and corruption ‘Taj Mahal Ka Tender’ on December 18 (6 pm and 8:45 pm, respectively).

On December 19, the stage will be set for Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena’s political satire Bakri and Alakhnandan’s Ujbak Raja Teen Dacoit, based on Hans Christian Anderson’s The Emperor’s New Clothes (6 pm and 8:45 pm, respectively). At Open Air Theatre, Swatantra Theatre (Inside Jain Vidyalaya next to BMCC, Deccan Area). Entry: Donor passes will be available one hour before the show; advance booking at Bookmyshow.

A 400-year-old story molded in copper, Tambat Ali or Coppersmith’s Lane, is a part of Pune’s living heritage. A walk by the Western Routes on December 18 aims to get people to look closer at how the ‘Tambats’ preserve this age-old and dying craft despite the challenges in their way. Timings: 10am-12 pm. Entry: Rs 350. Contact: 9405591758.