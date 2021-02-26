Bored at home? Check out latest classic performances and try your hands at some workshops this weekend

A Deep Dive

You don’t have to travel to Mumbai to watch the latest production of the National Centre for Performing Arts, titled Sea Wall, in which Jim Sarbh presents a sensitive monologue as the protagonist Alex. He speaks directly to the audience about his wife visiting her father in the South of France, having a daughter, photography, and the bottom of the sea. He seems a natural, happy, and engaging person in whom flickers questions about belief and religion. Alex’s contentment soon fades away into deep and heart-breaking grief, which seems fitting for the post-pandemic world. Based on Simon Stephens’ critically acclaimed script, the play is directed by Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre at NCPA. On February 27th and 28 on BookMyShow. Entry: Rs 300.

Performance skills

A beginner’s level workshop, Nautanki Basic, aims to help young adults of six years and above in areas such as creativity, problem-solving, social skills, confidence building and teamwork, among others. It will be conducted by Tushar Dalvi, founder of Rangaai Theatre Company. On the last day of the workshop a ten minute performance will be given by the children. Beginning February 27, 9 am to 1 pm. Donation pass – Rs 1,000 per person.

Ready to Read

Want a couple of books and then another? Pagdandi bookstore, in collaboration with Walking Bookfairs, is holding a 2+1 sale on all books, till stocks last, which means that, if you purchase two books, you can take another free. One of Pune’s most vibrant bookstores, Pagdandi has a range, from children’s literature to graphic novels for adults, from classics to new titles. Address: Shop No. 6, Regent Plaza Mall, Baner – Pashan Link Rd,

Feeling Blue

Learn the art of making faux blue pottery painting in an online workshop that uses a recorded video at Studio Artzone on February 27, 3 pm onwards. Entry; Rs 350. Contact via WhatsApp: 9822254472

Back to the Past

It is play time for children with some of the most interesting figures from ancient Greek. UK-based Waterman’s Arts Centre takes children and adults through the mind boggling array of Greek myths through performances on Pandora, Persephone, King Midas and Theseus and the Minotaur. These are staged by the director Ian Nicholson and designer Sam Wilde on YouTube. Entry: Free. Click here

Dance like a Woman

New York-based dancer, choreographer and actor Adriana Pierce will be exploring the varied ways in which two women communicate and connect through a ballet piece that is a tribute to LGBTQ+ women and their stories . “When I speak to queer women ballet dancers,” she says, “the number one dream they (we) all have is to do pas de deux work with other women. This is simply not a common practice in ballet choreography, and, when it does occur, it’s generally accomplished merely by using the physical partnering codes which already exist within ballet’s binary gendered movement system. I want to create a duet for two women which honors their movement styles, physique, emotionality, and connection in a way that is not harnessed or codified by ballet’s traditional technical ideals. I also feel it’s imperative that audiences get to see genuine and thoughtful queer stories and relationships.” #QueertheBallet by Pierce and featuring American Ballet Theatre’s Remy Young and Sierra Armstrong is a process performance that premiers on YouTube on Feb 25 and will be available for viewing till Feb 28. Entry: Free

