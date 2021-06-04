This weekend in Pune, travel back to 1984, solve a murder mystery or do some magic

The Book Club Pune is all set to feature 1Q84, a Haruki Murakami novel set in 1984 in Tokyo. A young woman, Aomame, follows a taxi driver’s enigmatic suggestion and begins to notice puzzling discrepancies in the world around her. She has entered a parallel existence, which she calls 1Q84 (the Q is for ‘question mark), and her destiny is tied with that of an aspiring writer named Tengo. The presenter of the event is Sheena Shahani. On June 6, 6.30 pm, on Zoom. Contact: http://www.gyaanadab.org

Flowers, leaves, natural dyes, paint and a few other materials are all you need to create handmade paper at home. An online workshop at Studio Artzone takes you through the process and gives you support through a WhatsApp group. The workshop is through a recorded video to which you have a lifetime’s access. On June 6, 4 pm. Contact: 9822254472 (WhatsApp only)

Raah: A Literacy and Cultural Centre is conducting a workshop in magic with magician Akshaya. It is designed for children above six years and aims to improve their creativity, productivity and social and communication skills. The children will be taught five magic tricks that can be done at home and performed with little practice. On June 5, 4 pm -6 pm. Donor pass: Rs 300.

The syllabus at the Ekattha Art Hour comprises 13 art forms while Ekattha Advance features intense sessions in five art forms and four artists. The former is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 4 pm-5 pm; and the latter is on Saturdays and Sundays, 3 pm -5 pm. Charges for Ekattha Art Hour: Rs 189; for Ekattha Advance: Rs 789. Contact: 9922490501

The play, Unusual Suspect, is an immersive murder mystery that unfolds online. A group of friends has come together on a video call for their college reunion. Things get hairy when they’re unwillingly roped in to solve a murder of their friend. You now have to race against time to make sure that you’re not the next victim of the murderer. The play involves solving puzzles, random tasks and your skills to protect yourself and find the murderer. On June5 onward on Zoom. Tickets: Rs 249 on BookMyShow

