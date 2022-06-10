Pune Weekend Listings: Murder mystery immersive experience; heritage walk in old Pune

Here’s what’s happening in Pune this weekend:

‘Liar Liar – A Murder Mystery Immersive Experience’

A murder case filled with deception, lies, and betrayal; where nothing is as true as it seems. Everyone is lying and no one can be trusted. A mystery that reveals friendship, unfulfilled love, extramarital affair, and deceit. Help Inspector Gaitonde of Crime Branch India (CBI) to solve the case and apprehend the killer. Be a part of ‘Liar Liar – A Murder Mystery Immersive Experience’ by Rangaai Theatre Company on June 12 and June 19. Limited tickets at ₹499 after filling entry form.

38, Krushna Villa

Nandini Chitre makes a serious allegation against Devdutt Kamat. Now before him stands a new challenge, to prove himself innocent. ’38, Krushna Villa’ a Marathi drama written by Shweta Pendse is a story of a distinct case, a series of accusations and a shocking revelation at the end. Starring Pendse alongside noted actor Girish Oak, attend the play at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on June 12, 12:30 pm and at Ram Krishna More Auditorium at 5 pm

Entry: ₹300 on BookMyShow.

Sketch Amruteshwar Mandir

Amruteshwar Mandir was established in 1760 by Bhiubai Baramatikar, sister of Peshwa Bajirao II. Join Urban Sketchers Pune to sketch the surroundings of the 18th century Shiva temple. By maintaining a personal distance and wearing masks, sharpen your sketching techniques and enjoy one sketch at a time. On June 12, from 8 am to 10 am.

Shaniwarwada walk in the old city of Pune

The Pune Heritage Walks has organised a Shaniwarwada walk in the old city of Pune, to have one travel back into the royal palace of the Peshwas. On June 12, 8:30 am to 11:30 am. Book spots by calling – 9130641707